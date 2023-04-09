Daisy Lowe Gives Birth: Gavin Rossdale Welcomes 1st Grandchild

Congratulations to Daisy Lowe and Jordan Saul! The daughter of Gavin Rossdale and her fiancé welcomed their first child together on Easter! Taking to her Instagram, Daisy shared a sweet snap of the new parents lovingly staring down at their bundle of joy, daughter Ivy Love. And the happy news makes Daisy’s dad, Bush’s lead singer, a grandfather for the first time!

“Our Easter egg finally hatched!,” Daisy wrote alongside the photograph. “Ivy Love Saul you have made all my dreams come true- our dream girl, I have never known happiness or love like this,” she added. “I can’t stop crying tears of joy, Happy Easter Loves.” Jordan shared the pic as well, writing, “‘Welcome to the world Ivy Love Saul.”

The couple first announced they were expecting back in October. “I wanted to share some news with you- Jordan & I are having a baby,” Daisy captioned a gallery of pregnancy pics, including a sonogram. “We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness,” she added. “I’m oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you.”

The pregnancy news came just a few weeks after they got engaged! Daisy posted a photo of herself and Jordan kissing while on a hike in the woods. “We took this picture this afternoon moments before Jordan saul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM!!!” Daisy gushed. “I said f*** yes…I am officially your fiancee and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be.”

While Gavin has yet to publicly comment on becoming a grandfather, it seems likely he’ll be over-the-moon for his daughter, as he commented on the pregnancy news in October with a string of three red heart emojis. He also gushed over her in January during a 34th birthday tribute.“ DAISY. – happy birthday to our sweetest girl.a most radiant and generous spirit. you bring the light wherever you go.”

And the transition to grandparent should be a smooth one for Gavin, as he has had plenty of practice as a father. Gavin went on to have three sons with Gwen Stefani, who he was married to from 2002 until 2015. Last year, Gavin posted a rare photo of himself with all four of his children on social media. “Welcome to my world,” he wrote. “The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me. Oh the joy they bring.”