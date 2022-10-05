Daisy Lowe Pregnant: Gavin Rossdale’s Daughter Confirms She’s Expecting 1st Child After Engagement

Less than a month after Daisy Lowe announced that she and real estate agent Jordan Saul were going to tie the knot, the 33-year-old daughter of Gavin Rossdale announced on Oct. 3 that she was going to be a mom. “I wanted to share some news with you- Jordan & I are having a baby,” she captioned a black-and-white Instagram gallery. In the first photo, Daisy showed off her growing baby bump while posing next to a cheetah-print wall. The second slide was a sonogram, showing the child growing inside her.

“We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness,” added Daisy. I’m oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you.” Gavin, 56, commented on the photo, leaving a string of three red heart emojis. Daisy’s fiancé also shared the news on his page, adding “Baby On Board.”

The couple’s friends and fans filled the comments section with love and heart emojis. “Amazing news. What a lucky kid!!” commented Luke Evans. My most fave news ever!!!! You two are going to be the most beautiful parents. Adore you 3 and montles beyond,” added Portia Freeman, who also wrote, “Little hand waving. Hiiiii, Auntie P adores you so much already.” “WEEEEEEEHOOOOOOOOOOOOO tiny besties unite,” wrote Emma Louise Connolly.

The baby news comes nearly a month after Daisy announced her engagement to Jordan. “We took this picture this afternoon moments before Jordan saul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM!!!” Daisy captioned a Sept. 7 photo of her kissing her love while out in a forest. “I said f-ck yes…I am officially your fiancée and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby-to-be.”

Daisy is the daughter of Gavin Rossdale and Pearl Lowe. Though Daisy was born in 1989, Gavin wasn’t confirmed to be her father until he took a paternity test in 2004. Gavin and Pearl were once best friends, and a one-night stand led to Daisy’s birth. Gavin was even Daisy’s godfather until the test revealed so much more.

“It was intense,” Daisy said about the news and the reconciliation process. Gavin and Daisy were estranged for years after the paternity test, but the two had worked it out by 2009. “There’s no handbook for finding out that your goddaughter is really your daughter or that your godfather is your father. I think we dealt with it the best that we could. It meant that we did have a really rocky start, but we figured it out and I’m really grateful that we kind of figured it out as and when we did.”