Daisy Lowe Engaged: Gavin Rossdale’s Daughter Is ‘A Fiancee’ As She Accepts Jordan Saul’s Proposal

Daisy Lowe, who works as a model and is also known for being Gavin Rossdale’s daughter, is engaged! The 33-year-old shared her exciting news with fans via Instagram on Sept. 7. She posted a photo of herself and now-fiance, Jordan Saul, kissing while on a hike in the woods. “We took this picture this afternoon moments before Jordan saul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM!!!” Daisy gushed. “I said f*** yes…I am officially your fiancee and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be.”

Meanwhile, Jordan, who works in real estate, also gushed over the exciting news. He posted a selfie of himself and Daisy post-engagement, where her left hand is front and center. However, he carefully placed a black heart emoji over her ring finger to cover up the engagement ring. “She said yes!” Jordan wrote. “Daisy Lowe you’re stuck with me now.” Daisy and Jordan celebrated their two year anniversary of dating in June.

Daisy’s parents are Gavin and Pearl Lowe. She was born in 1989, but Gavin was not revealed to be her father until he took a paternity test in 2004. In her 2007 memoir, Pearl revealed that she had a one-night-stand with Gavin, which resulted in Daisy’s conception. The two were formerly best friends, and Gavin was even Daisy’s godfather before his paternity was revealed when Daisy was 14.

After the paternity test results were revealed, Gavin was estranged from Daisy and Pearl for several years, but they reportedly began mending fences by 2009. Daisy made rare comments about the situation in an interview earlier this year. “It was intense,” she admitted. “There’s no handbook for finding out that your goddaughter is really your daughter or that your godfather is your father. I think we dealt with it the best that we could. It meant that we did have a really rocky start, but we figured it out and I’m really grateful that we kind of figured it tout as and when we did.”

Gavin went on to have three sons with Gwen Stefani, who he was married to from 2002 until 2015. In July, Gavin posted a rare photo of himself with all four of his children on Instagram. “Welcome to my world,” he wrote. “The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me. Oh the joy they bring.”