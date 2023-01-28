Gavin Rossdale Wishes Pregnant Daughter Daisy A Happy 34th Birthday With Sweet Post: Photos

Gavin Rossdale, 57, took to Instagram on Jan. 27 to share a sweet post in honor of his daughter Daisy Lowe‘s 34th birthday. The singer shared a video that included a collage of memorable photos of the pregnant beauty and added a loving caption alongside it. The snapshots appeared to be taken at various times throughout her life and she smiled in most of them.

“DAISY. – happy birthday to our sweetest girl.a most radiant and generous spirit.you bring the light wherever you go.we miss you all the time but today especially.we can’t wait to celebrate with you soon,” Gavin wrote in the caption. “hope you’re having the best birthday- you sweetly told me the mellow one you’re having-which of course stretched over three days with the best friends,family and food possible.you deserve it all and we will celebrate you massive tonight . love you ❤️.”

Once the doting dad shared the post, his followers were quick to respond with their own birthday messages for Daisy. “Happy birthday Daisy🎶🫶🤘enjoy your special day with all your loving family❤️,” one follower wrote, while another shared, “Wow look at your beautiful family!!!! ♥️🙏🏻Happy Birthday to your Beautiful Daughter Daisy🎉💗.”

In addition to Daisy, the photos Gavin posted showed her fiance of one year, Jordan Saul. The clips were also set to Beyonce‘s “Crazy in Love” song, giving it a fun and upbeat vibe. Daisy also shared her own Instagram birthday post that featured cozy photos of her and Jordan. “34 looks like you & me to infinity 💖,” she wrote in the caption.

Jordan joined Gavin and Daisy’s birthday posts with his own. “Happy birthday my favourite human, sexy baby muma & love of my life @daisylowe,” he wrote as he shared throwback photos of the two of them.

In addition to Daisy, whose mother is British designer Pearl Lowe, Gavin shares sons Kingston, 16, Zuma Nesta Rock, 14, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 8, with ex-wife Gwen Stefani. Kingston made sure to also give a shout-out to his sister on her birthday. “Happy birthday!! I hope all your wishes come true! Can’t wait to see you again. Love you loads,” he wrote over a photo of the two of them.