Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spotted Kissing & Hugging in New Video at Her Buenos Aires Concert

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce looked like endgame in a new social media video that surfaced after she performed in Buenos Aires last night. The “Bad Blood” artist, 33, was seen exiting the stage on November 11, and she ran up to the Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, to embrace him before they shared a sweet smooch.

The Swifties who captured the moment on camera can be heard cheering at the sight of the pair. After they kissed, Taylor and Travis kept their arms around each other as they walked into a tent off stage.

During the show, fans noticed that the Grammy Award winner changed the lyrics to her song “Karma” to mention her beau. Instead of singing, “Karma is the guy on the screen coming home to me,” Taylor sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” The original lyric is seemingly a nod to her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, whom she split from earlier this year.

Days before Travis arrived in Argentina, Taylor’s performance of her single “Labyrinth” went viral because of its telling lyrics. Not only that, but this was the first time she sang the tune live during the South American leg of her Eras Tour. “Uh oh, I’m falling in love,” she sings in one part of the track. “Oh no, I’m falling in love again / Oh, I’m falling in love / I thought the plane was going down / How’d you turn it right around.”

Travis and Taylor’s romance has become headline news almost every day since she started attending his football games in September. The “Love Story” singer was spotted frequently chatting with Travis’ family members at multiple games, and he has openly discussed their relationship on his and his brother Jason Kelce‘s podcast, “New Heights.” However, the football tight end avoids giving away too much information about the bond they share. Shortly before he took a flight to Argentina for Taylor’s show, Travis teased that he was planning on visiting a place “closer to the equator.”

After Jason, 36, asked his brother if he was “looking forward to” anything, Travis replied, “Not really. I might just say f**k it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale, so I gotta go somewhere sunny.”