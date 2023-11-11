Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Holds Hands as Fans Cheer On Date Night in Argentina After Singer Postpones Concert Due to Rain

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

After news broke that Taylor Swift had postponed a concert in Argentina due to bad weather, the “Midnights” hitmaker was spotted holding hands with Travis Kelce on a romantic date night on Friday! In a video you can see below, Taylor wore a dark, long-sleeved top and a stylish pleated mini skirt as she and her boyfriend made their way out of Elena, an upscale restaurant located at Buenos Aires’ Four Seasons Hotel. She carried a black handbag and wore her hair down, long and straight. Travis wore a casual short-sleeved button-down shirt and shorts with a pair of sneakers. Fans cheered as the couple left the eatery, with Taylor leading the way while affectionately holding Travis’ hand.

A source told PEOPLE that the couple looked “cute” and noted that Taylor’s dad, Scott Kingsley Swift, joined them for the outing. The couple “looked so cute on their low-key date night,” an insider told the outlet for a November 11 report, adding that “they also left holding hands.” The source continued, stating that “the crowd in the restaurant briefly cheered as they walked out.” Another sweet detail divulged that, “Travis was beaming.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted arriving in the country ahead of a highly anticipated appearance in support of Taylor’s Friday, November 10 Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires. However, fans’ hopes were dashed when hours later, Taylor took to Instagram Stories to announce the show would be postponed till Sunday.

“I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” she wrote in the social media statement. “We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!”

Taylor kicked off the international leg of her tour with a packed show on Thursday, November 9.