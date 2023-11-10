Image Credit: Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Hours after news broke that Travis Kelce touched down in Argentina to support Taylor Swift at her Friday show in Argentina, the singer took to Instagram Stories to announce she was cancelling the concert due to weather concerns. “I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” she wrote in the statement. However, she added, there’s good news! She gets to stay in the country a day longer.

“We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert,” she continued. “Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!”

Earlier in the day, Travis had been photographed arriving in Argentina in order to support the international leg of his new girlfriend’s Eras Tour. Fans were anticipating seeing the NFL star in the audience amid their blooming romance.

This would have been the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s second trip to the Eras Tour — he previously admitted he’d seen the big show in his hometown, where he had attempted to give Taylor his phone number on a friendship bracelet. “I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he said during a July episode of his podcast, New Heights.

“I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he admitted, adding that he did take it personally. “She doesn’t meet anybody or at least she didn’t want to meet me so I took it personal,” he said. Still, the misunderstanding didn’t seem to stop the duo from connecting.

A report emerged in September that they were hanging out on the DL. “Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her,” Entertainment Tonight reported. “He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football.”

The Messenger reported around the same time that the couple had been “quietly hanging out.” “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago,” a source for the outlet claimed.

Taylor previously supported her new boyfriend during several high-profile appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games.