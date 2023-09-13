Nick Jonas Calls Out Fans for Throwing Objects on Stage During the Jonas Brothers’ Concert: ‘Stop’

Image Credit: John D Shearer/Shutterstock

Nick Jonas called out a few fans after one of them threw an object at him on stage during the Jonas Brothers’ concert in Sacramento, California, on Monday, September 11.

The “Jealous” artist, 30, was seen singing the band’s song “Rollercoaster” in a now-viral TikTok video that was posted on Tuesday, September 12. The clip was captioned, “Nick is fed up with y’all throwing stuff on stage. He was really like, ‘stop.’”

After a silver object was thrown in his direction, Nick shook his head and kept performing. However, he then stepped back and mouthed, “Stop, stop. No,” to the crowd in response to whomever flung the object at him. Nevertheless, the JoBro smiled and continued on with the performance alongside his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Several social media users praised the New Jersey native for how he handled the situation. Some even pointed out how he embraced a “dad-like” demeanor when telling off the fans.

“That man scolded the crowd like they were each and every one of his daughter[s]. I’d be so FEARFUL,” one person commented. “That second ‘stop’ gesture was so dad of him,” another chimed in. “He did that so well,” a third wrote and added, “Gets his point across but didn’t seem mean. So dad like [sic].”

This wasn’t the first time Nick has had an item thrown at him during the brothers’ 2023 tour, which kicked off earlier this summer. During their August 19 concert in Toronto, the “Chains” singer was hit in the chest with what appeared to be a wrist band. Though no damage was done, Nick shook his head “no” to the fan before resuming his performance.

Over the past year, musicians have witnessed this damaging trend escalate. Among the most notable celebrities was Bebe Rexha, who suffered an eye injury after an audience member threw their cell phone at her in June during a concert in New York City. The “I’m Good (Blue)” artist, 34, fell on stage after being struck. The person in question was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree and one count of attempted assault in the third degree.

That month, fellow songstress Kelsea Ballerini quickly walked off stage after a person in the crowd threw a bracelet at her. The following day, the “Penthouse” singer, 30, assured her fans she was “fine” in a statement via her Instagram Stories.

“Someone threw a bracelet and it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me,” Kelsea explained. “We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that’s why I walked off stage to calm down and make sure myself, band and the crew and the audience felt safe to continue. That’s all I ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for all of us. I love you and appreciate your concern.”