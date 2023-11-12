How Travis Kelce Reacted to Taylor Swift Changing ‘Karma’ Lyrics to ‘Guy on the Chiefs’: Video

Image Credit: Shutterstock

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” sang Taylor Swift right in front of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce! The “Karma” singer, 33, changed the lyrics to her hit Midnights single, and the football tight end, 34, was pleasantly surprised, according to a viral TikTok video showing his reaction.

In the clip, Travis was seen standing next to Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, in the crowd at her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires on November 11. Upon hearing the lyrical switch, Scott playfully tapped Travis’ arm as the football tight end beamed and covered his face in shock. Fans screamed and cheered when they heard the shout-out, and one Swiftie caught Travis’ expression on camera as he danced along to his girlfriend’s performance.

The couple had more than one sweet moment during this concert. After her performance ended, another fan captured Taylor on camera walking off stage to greet Travis. She was seen running up to give him a hug before the two kissed.

Taylor and Travis’ romance appears to have blossomed quickly. However, the Kansas City Chiefs player has had a crush on her since he admitted it in July during his and his brother Jason Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast. At the time, Travis revealed that he attended one of Taylor’s Eras Tour concerts in the U.S., and he tried to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet backstage, but he wasn’t able to meet her.

Two months later, Taylor attended her first Chiefs game of the season, signaling that she and Travis had become an item. Since then, the duo have supported each other. She was spotted in the crowd at several more football games, and Travis is now in Argentina for the South American leg of Taylor’s 2023 tour.

Taylor has not publicly commented on her dating life, but Travis has in press conferences and on his and Jason’s podcast. Earlier this week, the athlete teased their followers that he would be traveling “closer to the equator” just as the Grammy Award winner kicked off the current portion of her tour in Argentina.

On Friday, Travis, Taylor and her dad had dinner together at the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires, PEOPLE reported. Upon leaving the venue, a source told the outlet the couple were “holding hands” and that the crowd in the restaurant “briefly cheered as they walked out.”