Adele ‘Forgets Show Etiquette’ As She Gives Hilariously Stern Warning To Fans About Throwing Things On Stage

Don’t try throwing anything at Adele! The popstar, 35, had a hilarious message to fans who may try to toss things at her while she’s trying to perform, during one of her Las Vegas residency concerts. Adele is clearly not happy about the recent trends of throwing things on-stage at artists while they’re performing, and she made sure her fans were on their best behavior during one of her recent shows.

Adele talks about concertgoers throwing things at artists: “I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll fucking kill you.” pic.twitter.com/vy680y8ekm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 4, 2023

Wielding a t-shirt gun, the “Easy On Me” singer asked fans if they’ve taken notice of the recent trend of people engaging in extremely questionable behavior at concerts. “Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f**king show etiquette at the moment and throwing s**t on stage? Have you seen them?” she said.

Adele continued and joked that she wouldn’t take it if someone tried to throw something at her on-stage, seemingly implying that she would shoot them with the t-shirt gun. “I f**king dare you—dare you to throw something at me, and I’ll f**king kill you,” she said. “Stop throwing things at the artist, when you can shoot it to people.”

The singer laughed, but she still seemed surprised by the behavior, as she went to go drop the t-shirt launcher at the side of the stage. “These people lost it. Can you imagine?” she said.

While Adele hasn’t been a victim of recent inappropriate concert behavior, some of her fellow singers have had to deal with unplanned objects being thrown at them during concerts. Bebe Rexha was struck in the face with a cell phone while performing in New York City back in June. After the incident, the “I’m Good” singer has given fans updates on how she’s been healing and showing her black eye.

Another on-stage incident happened when P!nk was performing at the British Summertime Festival in late June. While she was in the midst of performing “Just Like A Pill,” a fan threw a bag on stage, which appeared to have a label on it that indicated that it was their late mother’s remains. P!nk seemed confused by the offering and gently moved the bag to the edge of the stage, before she kept performing.