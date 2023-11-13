Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift Sultry ‘Vigilante S–t’ Performance: Video

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / David Fisher/Shutterstock

“Draw the cat eye, sharp enough to kill a man!” Travis Kelce was clearly mesmerized by Taylor Swift’s performance of her tune “Vigilante S**t” at her Buenos Aires concert on Saturday, November 11. A fan caught a video of the Chiefs player, 34, watching Taylor, 33, as she performs the seductive tune. He was definitely enjoying himself.

During the song, Taylor notably sings the song while performing a seductive dance around a chair. As she got to the chorus, she was seated. The fan filmed the stage as the Midnights singer was seated, and they panned over to catch Travis in the VIP tent. As they caught him, he had his hands in the air. He then slowly lowered them and danced a bit in place in time with the tune.

Dancing to “Vigilante S**t” isn’t the only moment between Travis and Taylor to come out of her South American tour. While the singer performed “Karma” to close out the show, she changed up one of the lyrics to reference her football-playing boyfriend. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” she sang. Travis was standing next to Taylor’s dad, Scott, and he tapped the NFL player on the shoulder. The tight end looked surprised, and he clearly enjoyed the shoutout.

As Taylor got off stage after the show, a fan caught the moment that she saw Travis waiting for her. She was seen running into his arms, hugging and kissing him. Before the concert, the pair were also seen enjoying a romantic date night after the “Anti-Hero” singer needed to postpone one of her performances due to rain.

While Taylor is definitely glad to be back on the road, an insider told People that she really enjoyed spending time with Travis at the start of the international leg. They said she “had fun spending time with Travis” after a nice break. “He is very focused on his career. He has a great relationship with his family. He has an amazing energy and approach to life,” the source said. “It all feels very special.”