Travis Kelce Plans to Visit Taylor Swift on Her International Tour: They’re ‘All In’

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock / Javier Vicencio/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock

Travis Kelce is planning to make a few visits to see Taylor Swift as she brings “The Eras Tour” international, according to a new report from Entertainment Tonight. An insider revealed that as the “Anti-Hero” singer, 33, plans to hit the road for the second leg of the tour, Travis, 34, is making plans to go see her.

The source explained that Travis’ schedule with the Kansas City Chiefs lines up perfectly for him to take a trip to see her perform in Buenos Aires, Argentina on the South American leg of the tour. “Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her,” they said.

With how dedicated they each are to their professions, the source said they had a bond over their commitment, even though they have very different paths. “Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can,” they said.

Of course, this won’t be the first time that Travis has seen “The Eras Tour.” The Chiefs tight end shared his experience attending the tour over the summer on an episode of his New Heights podcast, before he and Taylor started dating. He told his brother, Jason Kelce, that he had made her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but he didn’t get a chance to give it to her. “Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said. “She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal [sic].”

Even though he didn’t get to give her a bracelet then, he ultimately did get to link up with her, and it’s clear their romance is going strong! He definitely won’t need to worry about getting a friendship bracelet to her when he attends the show in South America.