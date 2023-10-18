Travis Kelce’s Sweetest Quotes About Taylor Swift: Jokes, Shout-Outs and More

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock / Javier Vicencio/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock

Travis Kelce is quite the talker! The Kansas City Chiefs tight end hasn’t hesitated to comment on his relationship with Taylor Swift, and we’ve got all of his sweetest quotes about her rounded up! From interviews to podcast appearances, read everything that Travis has said about Taylor so far.

‘I Was Butthurt’

In July — two months before they apparently began their relationship — Travis revealed that he unsuccessfully tried to give Taylor his phone number on a friendship bracelet at one of her Eras Tour concerts.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he explained on his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights Show” podcast. “So, I was little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Travis also acknowledged that he “received a bunch” of friendship bracelets at Taylor’s concert. “But I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he continued. “She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal [sic].”

‘I’ve Seen You Rock the Stage’

In September, Travis publicly invited Taylor to attend one of his games in Kansas City, where she has performed in the past.

“I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,” he teased during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

‘Shout-out to Taylor’

After the “Bad Blood” singer attended her first game at Arrowhead Stadium, Travis said Taylor was “pretty ballsy” for showing up.

“I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend,” the athlete said on his podcast in September. “Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. … I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light.”

Travis added, “To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom [Donna Kelce], to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there — that s**t was absolutely hysterical, and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

‘Even More on Top of the World’

While speaking at a press conference in October, the football player said he felt “even more on top of the world” than he felt after winning the Super Bowl in the past.

‘I Feel Terrible for Taylor’

After the award-winning songwriter attended her third Chiefs game, Travis joked that he “felt terrible” that his girlfriend had to talk to his dad, Ed Kelce, during the game.

“You know dad like I know dad,” Travis said to Jason on the brothers’ podcast in October. “This is a terrifying conversation. I felt terrible for Taylor for being in this.”

‘Protective’ on Dates

During the same podcast episode, Travis and Jason rehashed all the buzz surrounding photos that surfaced of Travis and Taylor in New York City.

“I feel like whenever I’m on a date, I’m always having the sense of like, I’m a man in the situation, I’m, like, protective, yeah for sure,” the two-time Super Bowl winner said. “You always kind of have that feeling — or that self-awareness, I guess.”