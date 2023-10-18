Travis Kelce Swears He Didn’t ‘Push’ Taylor Swift’s Security Guard on Their NYC Date Night

Image Credit: Julia Falkner/BFA.com/Shutterstock, Michael Zorn/Shutterstock

Travis Kelce, 34, clarified that he did not “push” Taylor Swift‘s security guard when the lovebirds were on a date night in New York City this past weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs player recorded a new episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce on October 18 and addressed the internet discourse over how he nudged a member of Taylor’s security from behind as he helped the “Anti-Hero” singer, 33, out of her car when they went to Catch Steak for the Saturday Night Live afterparty on October 14.

“Did you get any pushback from the actual security guards about pushing them out of the way the one night?” Jason, 35, asked his younger brother, to which Travis responded, “Pushing them out of the way?”

“I didn’t push him,” Taylor’s new boyfriend continued. “I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him. If I would’ve pushed him he probably would’ve turned around and tased me.”

After Jason continued to poke fun at his brother for the viral incident, Travis reiterated that the security didn’t mind what he did. “Didn’t one time get security to say anything about it,” the Super Bowl champion said. “Tell you what, they’re great. They’re good people.”

Later in the podcast episode, Jason asked Travis if he feels like he’s a security guard himself when he’s with Taylor.

“I feel like whenever I’m on a date I’m always having the sense of like, I’m a man in the situation,” Travis explained. “I’m like protective, yeah for sure. You always kind of have that feeling, or that self-awareness, I guess.”

Travis and Taylor are coming off an event-filled weekend in NYC which involved both of them making cameos on SNL followed by back-to-back date nights where they packed on the PDA. Travis kindly helped Taylor out of the car as they arrived at Catch Steak before they went to Nobu for dinner on Friday, October 13. The following night, they held hands after dining at the Waverly Inn restaurant. When the weekend was over, a source told PEOPLE that Travis is “so into” Taylor.

“Taylor’s unlike anyone Travis has dated before,” the source explained. “It was very unexpected for his friends, but he’s so into her and very, very happy. Some people thought he was just joking around about the bracelet and having a crush on her earlier this summer, but he was serious about it,” the insider added. They also noted that Travis and Taylor are “having a great time getting to know one another.”

Before their NYC date nights, Taylor proudly supported Travis at three of his football games. She attended the Chiefs-Bears game on September 24, the Chiefs-Jets game on October 1, and the Chiefs-Broncos game on October 12, after which she reportedly spent the night at Travis’ mansion in Kansas City. While Travis has talked about the blossoming romance on his podcast, Taylor has yet to publicly address the relationship on her own.