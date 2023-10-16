Travis Kelce Reportedly ‘So Into’ Taylor Swift Amid Escalating Romance

Image Credit: Pool/ABACA/Shutterstock / Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock 2 files

Travis Kelce seems to have serious feelings for Taylor Swift. “Taylor’s unlike anyone Travis has dated before,” a source told PEOPLE for a Monday, October 16 report. “It was very unexpected for his friends, but he’s so into her and very, very happy.” The insider further elaborated on the adorable beginnings of their burgeoning relationship. “Some people thought he was just joking around about the bracelet and having a crush on her earlier this summer, but he was serious about it,” they continued.

They pal divulged that the newly minted couple are “having a great time getting to know one another” and have even “introduced some of their friends to each other” — that may include Brittany Mahomes, whom Taylor has reportedly clicked and developed a friendship with after hanging out at Chiefs games together.

“Everyone’s getting along and seeing how much fun they have together,” they reportedly shared with the outlet. “They make a very cute couple.”

The source’s comments come after Taylor and Travis were spotted packing on the PDA on a date night in New York City following appearances by both on Saturday Night Live. It was their second date night in two evenings, and followed several appearances by Taylor in Kansas City to support Travis’ Chiefs games.

And while Travis’ feelings on the singer seem to have been well-established, another source says Taylor thinks the tight end is “hot.” “They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes,” a pal told Us Weekly for an October 4 report. “She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”

And Travis, the second source said, couldn’t be happier with his new girlfriend. “Travis is completely smitten,” they told the outlet.

Travis previously dated Maya Benberry, Kayla Nicole, and Zuri Hall. Taylor has had high profile relationships with Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, and Joe Alwyn, among others.