Travis Kelce Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift’s Epic ‘Karma’ Lyric Change

Jason Kelce is asking all the questions Swifties want to know. “How does it feel to officially be the guy on the Chiefs?” Jason asks his brother Travis Kelce during the latest edition of the New Heights podcast. Travis, 34, immediately laughs and brings up Taylor Swift’s song “Karma” and that lyric change at her Argentina concert.

“I had no clue… well, I might of had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth still shocked me,” Travis says.

Travis was in the audience on November 11 during Taylor’s Buenos Aires concert when the 33-year-old changed the lyrics to “Karma.” The lyrics are usually: “Karma’s the guy on the street, coming straight home to me.” However, she switched the lyrics up in honor of her man. “Karma’s the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” Taylor sang. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end couldn’t stop smiling as he watched Taylor perform.

Jason, 36, mentions that Travis “left Scott hanging” with the high five after Taylor’s big “Karma” moment. Travis says he feels bad about that. “Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy,” he tells Jason. “I missed that. I never miss a high five, too. Big high five guy. It’s the most electric thing you can do at an event. So, sorry, Mr. Swift.”

Jason points out that Taylor’s dad had on a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard despite being a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan. “I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before when I met him,” Travis admits.

Travis had a break in his NFL schedule, so he flew down to Argentina to support his girl. Taylor and Travis held hands as they walked to their dinner table together after she had to cancel her November 10 concert due to the weather.

After her November 11 concert, Travis was waiting patiently for Taylor to be finished. Once the “Lover” singer spotted Travis, she ran into his arms before they shared a passionate kiss. Travis had to fly back to Kansas City, Missouri, for practice, while Taylor headed back to New York City. These two are going strong going into the holidays!