Travis Kelce Gushes He’s ’Never Dated Anyone’ Like Taylor Swift in New Interview

Travis Kelce is finally ready to speak now about his relationship with Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, did an interview with WSJ. Magazine published November 20 and opened up about his romance with the “Cruel Summer” singer, 33, calling her “hilarious” and “a genius.” He also told the publication that he’s “never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them.”

“I’ve never dealt with it,” Travis explained. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Travis confirmed that he started communicating with Taylor after he failed to meet her at her Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri in July.

“She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out,” he shared. “She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but…when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures…in front of my locker.”

As for the first time they hung out, Travis recalled, “When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there.”

Travis also revealed that he’s connected with the Grammy Award winner over their shared values. “Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” he said. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”

The new interview comes after Travis’ trip down to South America to see Taylor perform her “Eras Tour” concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina. At the show, Taylor changed a line from “Karma” to reference Travis. After she changed the words to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” the tight end discussed the lyric change on his New Heights podcast. “I had no clue… well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth still shocked me,” he said. After the Buenos Aires show, Taylor was seen running backstage into Travis’ arms and the pair proceeded to kiss, a moment that instantly went viral on the internet.