Why Travis Kelce Apologized to Taylor Swift’s Dad After ‘Karma’ Lyric Change

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Travis Kelce, 34, apologized to Taylor Swift,‘s dad, Scott Swift, after joining him to watch the singer during one of her Buenos Aires, Argentina shows on her Eras Tour last weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs player made the apology when discussing the memorable moment Taylor changed a lyric in her song “Karma” to reference him, with his brother, Jason Kelce, during the latest episode of their podcast, New Heights. A now viral video showed him getting flustered after the lyric change and seemingly missing a high five that Scott was trying to give him.

“You were so shocked, you left Scott hanging,” Jason said to Travis during the episode. “Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy,” Travis responded. “Oh man, I missed that. I never miss a high five, too. It’s the most electric thing you can do at an event.”

In addition to talking about Scott’s missed high five, Travis, who has been romantically linked to Taylor since August 2023, admitted he didn’t really know she was going to mention him in “Karma,” and was shocked when it happened. “I had no clue… well, I might of had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth still shocked me,” he said.

Taylor’s original lyrics of “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me” changed to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” The talented songwriter couldn’t help but chuckle a little after singing the line and even seemed to surprise some of her nearby dancers. The epic time on stage was the highlight of the night and seemed to prove just how well the lovebirds’ romance is going.

During his podcast episode, Travis also admitted that he met Scott at a dinner the night before the Eras Tour concert he attended, and joked that he may have persuaded him to be a fan of the Chiefs even though he’s known to be a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan.