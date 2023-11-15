Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Parents Will Reportedly Meet for Upcoming Kansas City Chiefs Game

Image Credit: Trask Smith/CSM/Shutterstock/Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift, 33, and Travis Kelce, 34, are taking their romance to the next level! The NFL star is reportedly having his parents meet the Grammy winner’s mother and father when the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on November 20, a source close to the duo told ET on November 15. The meet-up is reportedly being called a “family reunion” as Travis plays for the Chiefs while his brother, Jason Kelce, plays for the Eagles.

The pop sensation’s dad, Scott Swift, 71, is famously known for being a dedicated Eagles fan, however, the outlet reported that his loyalty is possibly “swaying” since his daughter became involved with Travis. Ahead of the family meet-up, Travis was pictured alongside Scott at Taylor’s recent concert in Argentina. While at the show, Scott sported a Chiefs lanyard and Travis made sure to mention it during the November 15 episode of his New Heights podcast.

“Got him over to the good side, baby,” Travis joked to Jason during the episode. “Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over.” Jason, who has been playing for the Eagles since 2011, couldn’t help but tease the 71-year-old for seemingly switching teams. “What are we doing, Scott?” he quipped. “You’re gonna let this man’s devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous.”

Travis couldn’t help but explain that he “persuaded” Taylor’s father to become a Chiefs fan over dinner when they first met. “I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before. When I met him,” he said. As for Travis’ family, his mother, Donna Kelce, 71, showed her support for Taylor when she attended a showing of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film on November 12.

“I did see it and I did like it. It was awesome,” she gushed to PEOPLE on November 15. She explained that Taylor is “extremely, extremely talented” and that she was “just totally enthralled,” during the film. The mag also asked Travis’ mom if she plans to catch Taylor’s tour live, to which she replied, “Hopefully in the future. Yeah, you never know!” As Swifties know, the 34-year-old was spotted at Taylor’s show in South America over the weekend and was even pictured locking lips with his new leading lady!