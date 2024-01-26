Travis Kelce’s Dad Confesses He Didn’t Know Taylor Swift’s Name When They First Met

Travis Kelce‘s dad, Ed Kelce, made a silly mistake when he met his son’s girlfriend at the start of their romance! The proud father opened up about the time that he met Taylor Swift and even admitted that he couldn’t remember her name. “At any given home game, you can end up with 20 people, from my perspective, 20 you people I haven’t seen,” Ed recalled during a conversation with Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland. “I probably have met but cannot for the life of me picture, remember who they are.”

He then admitted that when the Grammy winner walked into the room, he completely blanked on her name. “And Taylor comes in, walks in with a security guard and I look at her and I had my girlfriend with me and I mention to Maureen, ‘Oh my god, I know this kid but I don’t know what her name is,'” Ed said while on the radio show. Travis’ father even joked that he felt like “a real idiot” for not knowing the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker’s moniker.

Not only did he feel like an “idiot” but Ed’s girlfriend also called him that for blanking out on Taylor’s identity. “You don’t know her? That’s Taylor Swift you idiot,” he recalled Maureen saying to him. Although the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s dad didn’t mention which game this occurred at, it’s likely that it happened at the start of Taylor’s relationship with Travis. The 34-year-old was first spotted at her beau’s football games in September 2023 when she was photographed alongside Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce.

Ed’s recent comments on meeting the billionaire come the same day that Travis opened up about navigating the extra media attention amid his new relationship. “The only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise,” he said during a press conference on January 26. The NFL star even emphasized that his happiness with his girlfriend is “all that matters.” Taylor and her new leading man were first linked to each other in September 2023, however, she’s since confirmed that their relationship started earlier that summer.

This isn’t the first time that Ed has gushed over Taylor either, as he previously recalled spending time with her during an interview with PEOPLE in October 2023. “I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” he said at the time. “We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around.” He also said that Travis’ new life partner is “very sweet” and “charming.”