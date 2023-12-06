Taylor Swift Opens Up About Travis Kelce Romance & Reveals When They Became a Couple in Rare Interview

Image Credit: Inez and Vinoodh

Taylor Swift is finally sharing all the details about her love story with Travis Kelce. The 33-year-old pop star was named the 2023 Person of the Year by TIME on December 6 and told the magazine how her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, began.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor said, referring to when Travis revealed on his New Heights podcast over the summer that he tried, and failed, to give the “All Too Well” singer his number at her Eras Tour. “We started hanging out right after that,” she added. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. ”

The Grammy Award winner revealed that she and Travis were already “a couple” when she went to his football game for the first time on September 24. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she said.

While Taylor was private in her last relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, she said she doesn’t feel the need to hide things this go around.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she explained. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Taylor’s new interview marks the first time that she’s publicly spoken about her new boyfriend. However, she did give Travis a major shoutout at her concert in Argentina in November by changing the lyrics to her song “Karma.” “Karma’s the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” Taylor sang to the crowd, which was filled with her fans and Travis himself. The football player was next to Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, when he heard the special shoutout.

While Travis tries to avoid talking about Taylor on his podcast, he did open up about their romance in an interview with WSJ. Magazine last month. The star athlete confirmed that he started hanging out with Taylor after failing to shoot his shot at her Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri in July. “When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there,” he said.

Travis also admitted that he’s not used to being in a relationship with someone as famous as Taylor. “I’ve never dealt with it,” he said. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”