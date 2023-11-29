Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift a Sweet Nickname While Thanking Her for Showing Support

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Travis Kelce, 34, has the cutest nickname for Taylor Swift! The Kansas City Chiefs player called the 33-year-old “Anti-Hero” singer “Tay” when speaking to his brother, Jason Kelce, on their New Heights podcast on November 29 about how Taylor recently showed support for her boyfriend in a subtle way. Jason, 36, mentioned that Taylor “liked” the Chiefs’ Instagram post about Travis becoming the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 receiving yards, which sparked Travis to reveal his nickname for his girlfriend.

“Thanks, Tay,” Travis said. “I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting.”

While Travis tried to move on from the topic, since he typically avoids talking about Taylor in a public way, Jason asked his younger brother if the Grammy Award winner has always been into tight end stats.

“I’m not sure. That’s a good question. Maybe. I don’t know,” Travis said, as Jason laughed. “I don’t know if she’s a fan of tight ends or not. I’ll have to ask her.”

Travis thanking "Tay" for the like on his picture on the Chiefs Instagram feed❤️ pic.twitter.com/720XCnb7AD — Tayvis (@Tayvisrep) November 29, 2023

Travis and Taylor have been together since the beginning of the fall and their romance has really heated up over the last few weeks. After Taylor attended four of Travis’ football games, Travis flew to Argentina to see his girlfriend perform one of her Eras Tour shows. During the closing number “Karma,” Taylor changed one line to be “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.” Travis, who was standing next to Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, in the VIP section at the stadium, was so excited about getting a shoutout in one of her songs.

After doing her last Eras Tour show of 2023 on November 26, Taylor reportedly flew on her private plane to Kansas City, Missouri near Travis’ $6 million mansion, where she’s expected to stay during her two months off from touring. Taylor’s still smitten with Travis,” an insider told the Daily Mail. “But she realizes that the hard work in their relationship is about to start as they will be spending weeks at a time together. Up until now it has been time snatched as they both have had such busy schedules.”

Since going public with their relationship, Travis opened up more about how he and Taylor have so much in common during an interview with WSJ magazine, published on November 20. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley,” he said.