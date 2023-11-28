Taylor Swift Reportedly Staying With Travis Kelce For Several Weeks in His Kansas City Mansion Amid Eras Tour Break

Image Credit: FRCFoto/Shutterstock, Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift, 33, is planning on spending the next few weeks at her boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s mansion in Kansas City, MO, according to Daily Mail. The singer, who had her last Eras Tour show of 2023 in Brazil last weekend, has the next two months off and apparently wants to use it as quality time with the 34-year-old NFL player. He recently purchased the six-bedroom, six-bath home, and her private jet was reportedly spotted landing in the same area as the home on Monday.

“Taylor’s still smitten with Travis,” an insider told the outlet. “But she realizes that the hard work in their relationship is about to start as they will be spending weeks at a time together. Up until now it has been time snatched as they both have had such busy schedules.”

Since starting a relationship around September, Taylor has been to four of Travis’ games with the Kansas City Chiefs games and he went to Argentina to see one of her international shows. They also made an appearance on the same episode of Saturday Night Live.

“Obviously those aren’t the things that a regular new couple would do in their first months together,” the source explained .But now Taylor and Travis can try to be as normal as their lives allow them to be. They finally have the time and opportunity to spend some for real quality time together.”

One of Taylor and Travis’ most recent headline-making moments together was when they shared a sweet kiss after the Argentina show he went to. The athlete patiently waited for her to make her way to him near the backstage doorway and she ran up to him to give him a big hug and the passionate smooch. The remaining crowd cheered on the happy couple before they walked out of view. Before that, the lovebirds had only held hands in public on some of their outings together.