Taylor Swift Subtly Celebrates Travis Kelce’s New NFL Record

Taylor Swift showed support for Travis Kelce after hitting a career milestone during the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, November 26. The tight end, 34, became the fastest person to reach 11,000 receiving yards, and was the first Chiefs player to ever do so. Taylor, 33, showed love by “liking” the team’s Instagram post, commemorating Travis’ record.

The Chiefs shared a photo of Travis on the field in his uniform, and they marked the special celebration. “Fastest tight end to 11k receiving yards AND the only player in franchise history to do it,” the team wrote. Over 150,000 fans liked the post, and of course, Taylor was one of them.

While Travis has spoken out about his and Taylor’s romance on quite a few occasions, the “Love Story” singer has mostly kept quiet about their relationship. That being said, she did give her beau a pretty big shoutout when performing in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when the player came to watch her on “The Eras Tour.” During her closing number “Karma,” she changed one line to be “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

Given how well his romance with Taylor has gone, Travis isn’t the only one who’s been celebrating his new love, especially since the tight end has been playing so well. Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid also praised the relationship in an interview earlier in November. “It is what it is, and I’m just glad he’s found somebody he likes, and she’s found somebody she likes, and that’s a good thing,” he said.

Since going public with their relationship, Travis did open up more about how he and Taylor have so much in common during an interview with WSJ magazine, published on November 20. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley,” he said.