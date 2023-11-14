Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Coach Praises His Taylor Swift Romance Amid His NFL Career: It’s a ‘Good Thing’

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid is very happy for tight end Travis Kelce to be dating Taylor Swift. Andy, 65, opened up about whether there have been any changes since Travis, 34, started dating Taylor, 33, during an interview with reporter Tod Palmer on Monday, November 13. When the interviewer asked if people had been reaching out to ask about autographs or tickets, the coach admitted that nothing had really changed. “Nobody’s really mentioned much on that,” he said.

When it came to Andy’s feelings about Travis’ new romance, he showed a lot of support for his player dating the “Anti-Hero” singer. “It is what it is, and I’m just glad he’s found somebody he likes, and she’s found somebody she likes, and that’s a good thing,” he said.

It doesn't seem like Andy Reid is worried about Travis and Taylor's relationship being a distraction. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/5C4PCQCMwW — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) November 13, 2023

This isn’t the first time that the Chiefs coach has weighed in on Travis’ relationship. Shortly after Taylor started coming to games and the Chiefs were winning, Andy showed his support for the popstar cheering on the team. “Kelce is getting better with time. Taylor can stay around all she wants,” he said in one post-game press conference.

The coach’s interview came shortly after Travis flew down to Buenos Aires, Argentina to support Taylor as she kicked off the South American leg of her “Eras Tour.” The pair were spotted holding hands on a romantic date, before the NFL star attended her concert on Saturday, November 11. During the show, Taylor changed up the lyrics to her song “Karma” to reference Travis. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” she sang. The pair were also seen hugging and kissing after the show.

While plenty of folks from the NFL have spoken about the league’s hottest new couple, some people from Taylor’s world have started to share some thoughts. The singer’s pal Gigi Hadid commented on a post about a report that she wasn’t happy about Taylor’s new relationship. She let everyone know that that wasn’t true. “Let it be … we are all over the moon for our girl. Period,” she wrote.