Taylor Swift Gives a Subtle Nod to Her Travis Kelce Kiss in New Message

Taylor Swift appeared to give her viral kiss with Travis Kelce a shoutout as she celebrated the end of her Eras Tour shows in Argentina. The 33-year-old singer posted photos from the Buenos Aires concerts on Monday, November 13 with a message that ended with three emojis — including the lips emoji that seemed to subtly reference her PDA moment with the Kansas City Chiefs player, 34.

“Andddd we’re back at it! Starting off the South American leg of The Eras Tour in Argentina = best decision possible,” Taylor wrote on Instagram. “I can’t even express my gratitude to the Buenos Aires crowds. I’d never been to Argentina before and they gave us the most electric, magical memories. Thanks to the amazing fans whose show was postponed Friday for coming back Sunday and blowing us away with your passion and excitement. See you next weekend, Rio!! 💋🩵🔜.”

After performing in Buenos Aires on November 11, Taylor ran off the stage into Travis’ arms before giving him a big kiss on the lips. The adorable moment was captured on video by fans and it quickly went viral on the internet. After they kissed, Taylor and Travis kept their arms around each other as they walked into a tent off stage.

The “Traylor” kiss wasn’t the only viral moment from Taylor’s shows in Argentina. At the Nov. 11 show, the Grammy Award winner changed the lyrics in her song “Karma” to include a shout-out to her new boyfriend. “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me” turned into “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” An onlooker filmed Travis and Taylor’s dad Scott Swift‘s excited reaction to the memorable moment as they both watched her perform from the VIP area of the venue.

Taylor Swift running to kiss Travis Kelce after her show in Argentina. pic.twitter.com/pz6g9sgjNn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 12, 2023

After the couple’s big moments in South America, a source revealed to PEOPLE that the relationship with Travis is “very special” to the “Cruel Summer” singer. “He is a gentleman,” the insider said about the professional football player. “He is very focused on his career. He has a great relationship with his family. He has an amazing energy and approach to life. It all feels very special.”

Before dating Travis, Taylor was in a private six-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, who inspired the original “Karma” lyrics that Taylor changed at her concert. Entertainment Tonight reported in April that the split “was more of Taylor’s decision to break up, but both of them realized that they weren’t completely right for one another.”