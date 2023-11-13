Hilarie Burton Is Convinced Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Will Be ‘Engaged By May’

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock/Mike Dunn/Shutterstock

The world is still swooning over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s PDA-filled weekend in Argentina, and One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton is ready to place some bets on the couple’s future. The actress and author, 41, reposted a video of Travis, 34, at Taylor’s recent concert and wrote via X on November 12, “They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas… and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May.”

A Tayvis engagement by May 2024?! That’s a bold declaration. When a fan responded to her post, Hilarie took her prediction about why Taylor, 33, and Travis are going to work a step further. “Because every other guy made her feel like she had to downplay her own work,” the Grimoire Girl author continued. “This big ol beefy tree of a man is holding up signs and singing along! Catching her as she runs offstage?!?! Just saying….strong @JDMorgan energy. Get a man who lights up when you win.”

Hilarie’s husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan couldn’t help but weigh in on his wife’s chain. “I do love how invested my wife is in this relationship! And as far as Taylor and Travis? Good for them. Happy for both of em. I know that feeling they have right now… I’ve had it for 15 years, and It’s a good one,” the Grey’s Anatomy alum, 57, wrote.

Travis flew to Argentina to support Taylor at her Buenos Aires concerts. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end had a break in his schedule, so he made sure to spend his time off with Taylor. The “Blank Space” singer had to cancel her November 10 concert due to weather, and she was spotted out at dinner with Travis. The NFL stud sweetly held Taylor’s hand as they walked through the restaurant.

At her November 11 show, Travis was in the VIP section cheering his girl on next to her dad Scott Swift. Taylor famously changed her “Karma” lyrics to reference her man. “Karma’s the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang in front of over 80,000 fans. Travis couldn’t stop grinning as Taylor showed off her love.

After the concert, Travis was patiently waiting for Taylor to finish up her concert duties. When Taylor spotted Travis, she ran into his arms. The couple shared a passionate kiss before stepping behind a curtain. With an epic love story of her own to back her up, Hilarie’s prediction about Taylor and Travis might not be far off!