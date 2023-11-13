Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Romance Feels ‘Very Special’ After PDA in Argentina

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s new relationship is going great, according to a new report. The 33-year-old singer and 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player were spotted showing off PDA after one of her Eras Tour shows in Argentina this past weekend, and a source revealed that everything about her life on stage and with her new beau feels “very special.”

“Taylor was excited to kick off her international tour. She’s had a great break,” the source told PEOPLE. They added that she “loved catching up with girlfriends” and “had fun spending time with Travis.“

“He is a gentleman,” the insider continued. “He is very focused on his career. He has a great relationship with his family. He has an amazing energy and approach to life. It all feels very special.”

During the Argentina show that Travis attended, Taylor proudly put her adoration for the athlete on public display when she changed a lyric in her song “Karma” to include a shout-out to him. “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me” turned into “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” An onlooker filmed Travis and Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift’s excited reaction to the memorable moment as they both watched her perform from the VIP area of the venue.

Taylor and Travis’ love story began earlier this year after the latter admitted he tried to give the former his phone number on a friendship bracelet when he attended her Eras Tour show in Kansas City. Although he was unsuccessful at the time, he did manage to invite Taylor to one of his Chiefs games in September and she showed up, cheering him and his teammates on with a big smile. Since then, the new couple has been seen on dinner dates and other outings, including a PDA-filled Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City.

Although they continue to remain busy with their careers, Taylor and Travis understand each other’s lives and it helps make the relationship work. “They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values,” another insider told PEOPLE.