Travis Kelce Reveals How He and Taylor Swift Are Coping With the Attention on Their Relationship

Travis Kelce was in the spotlight long before his romance with Taylor Swift, however, since they began dating in 2023 the media attention has increased. When the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked about how he and his girlfriend navigate life in the limelight, Travis reassured reporters what his priority is. “The only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise,” he said at a press conference on January 26.

Additionally, the 34-year-old told reporters that his happiness with Taylor is “all that matters.” Earlier during the same interview, a reporter asked Travis if the media attention has “intensified” over the last year, to which he confirmed yes. “It would be silly to say that I didn’t notice it go up,” he said. “I think the Super Bowl helped that and obviously how I live my off-field life definitely helps out.” Taylor, 34, and Travis were first linked to each other in September 2023, however, she confirmed that their romance started earlier that summer.

Taylor’s man even went on to provide reassurance to reporters that his head is still in the game. “I brought this upon myself and I do enjoy having fun with it all,” Travis said. “And the biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building.” The 6′ 5″ athlete was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and later went on to win the Super Bowl in 2020 and 2023. Travis’ next game will be against the Baltimore Ravens on January 28. It’s likely that Taylor will attend to support her beau, as she has been present at many of his games since they began dating.

Soon after Travis’ recent comments regarding his personal life landed on social media, one Swiftie took to the comments to react. “in a world of boys he’s a gentleman,” they penned in the tweet. This is not the first time that Travis has discussed his high-profile romance, as he previously opened up to WSJ. Magazine about what it’s like to date the Grammy winner.

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them…. I’ve never dealt with it,” he said of his girlfriend in November 2023. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it…. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”