Jason Kelce & Wife Kylie Kelce Show Off Their Kids’ Stunning Playroom in Their Philly Home

Jason Kelce, 36, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are living in style! The adorable couple recently teamed up with Pottery Barn Kids on February 1 and created their dream playroom for their three daughters. Their home in Philadelphia underwent a makeover and the couple added several new items to brighten up the cozy area. Jason and his wife even made sure to include all three of their little ones in the photos for the partnership.

“Family is everything. It’s really important to have this space feel cozy and comfortable,” the proud mom said of their home via a press release. Pottery Barn Kids added several new furnishings to the playroom including the Cameron Cubby & Cabinet Wall System, the Neutral Ultimate Art Easel, and the Carolina Rolling Art Cart With Chalkboard. “We feel like the items are made with such great quality, whether it’s storage, a bookshelf, something great that will look amazing in the space but also be kid durable,” Kylie added.

Jason, who married his wife in 2018, shares three daughters with her including Bennett, 11 mos., Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 4. The furniture company was also able to incorporate the family’s love of the color green throughout the room. Kylie and the father-of-three ensured that the Toddler Play Kitchen matched their color preferences along with the chic Tree Rug. This is not the first time Kylie has chosen this company’s products for her home, as she noted it has “always been” her “go to!”

The former college field hockey star made sure to emphasize that the “memories” created in their home will last a lifetime. “The memories that we’re creating now are things that we’ll talk about later the same way our parents tell stories about us now,” Kylie shared. Elsewhere, she also opened up to PEOPLE on February 1 about her hopes for her daughters. “My hope for the three girls is that they get along for the most part, and that they recognize that family is everything,” she told the mag. “It’s who you come home to. It’s home.”

Jason’s loved ones’ latest partnership comes just days after Kylie partnered with Dove ahead of the Super Bowl. During the January 29 interview, she revealed whether or not she has hopes for her kids to also pursue a career in sports. “I do hope they become athletes, probably selfishly, but also because there are so many things involved in sport that translate into real life,” the blonde beauty told Glamour UK. Kylie noted that the skills learned in sports can “translate into life as a whole.”