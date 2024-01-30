Super Bowl 2024: The Teams, Halftime Show Details & Everything Else You Need to Know

It’s that time of the year for two rival football teams to go head to head in the annual Super Bowl. Throughout the 2023-2024 football season, the opposing teams battled for their coveted spot onto the field for the February 11, 2024, game. And, as usual, the halftime show is expected to be a huge hit. Every passing year brings bigger and better performances by various celebrities. Read on to find out more about Super Bowl LVIII, from which teams are playing to the halftime performer and more.

Where Is the 2024 Super Bowl?

The game is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Who Is Playing in the 2024 Super Bowl?

As for the competitors, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are facing off with the San Francisco 49ers.

Will Taylor Swift Attend the Super Bowl?

There is a possibility that Travis’ ultra-famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift, could make an appearance by attending the game. However, it would be difficult. The international pop icon will be doing back-to-back performances in Japan on her Eras Tour in February, which would conflict with flying across the world to return to Vegas in time for the Super Bowl.

Nevertheless, she has made it a point to show up for several of her boyfriend’s football games. Even when she was juggling her hectic tour schedule, Taylor made sure to fly back to Kansas City for games and date nights with Travis. Fans just have to see whether the “Karma” singer shows up to the Super Bowl.

Who Is the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Performer?

Halftime performances can only fit into a 13-minute slot during the Super Bowl. This year, Usher will take the stage at Allegiant Stadium, and the “Yeah!” artist opened up about the “pressure” he’s facing as this year’s performer during an interview with Extra in November 2023.

“When I got the call, I was like, ‘Man, I’ve been working really hard my entire career,’” Usher said. “The preparation didn’t start within the last two years of performing in Las Vegas. It really started 30 years ago, and my commitment to it and the journey that I’ve taken musically is why I think I’m given that moment.”

While recalling the many before him who gave historical performances — Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and many more — in only 13 minutes, Usher noted, “That’s a lot of pressure, bro. But so many incredible artists that I respect played that stage, whether it was Beyoncé, Prince. … It’s like, ‘Wow, it’s the most compact 13 minutes of your life.”

As for what viewers can expect from his set, Usher pointed out that everyone will “get hit records” from him.

“I do want to play the songs that people obviously recognize and the ones that I celebrate,” the “OMG” artist said. “I’ve been able to laugh, I have been able to cry, I have been vulnerable, I’ve been telling and honest. … I found really great ways to help us communicate better through my music, and that celebration is inside this curation.”