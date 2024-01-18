Super Bowl 2024 Performers: All About the Halftime Show, Reba McEntire’s Performance & More Details

The 2024 Super Bowl will feature more than just the most important NFL game of the year — there will also be several performances by some of the biggest artists in the music industry. In 2023, Chris Stapleton, Babyface, and Sheryl Lee Ralph all showed off their vocal chops before the big game, while Rihanna put on an electric halftime show where she revealed she was pregnant with her second child.

Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place on Sunday, February 11 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, and will air on CBS, has an incredible lineup of musical performers that have been announced.

Who Is Performing At The Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show?

Usher, 45, is performing at the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII halftime show! The eight-time Grammy Award winner was announced as the main headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on September 24, 2023.

He reacted to the exciting news in a statement that read, “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Usher teased what fans can expect from his 13-minute performance in an interview on CBS Mornings in September. “I definitely have a long list of people whom I’ve collaborated with and also, a long list of songs that mean something so much to people,” he said. “So I’m trying to figure out how to entertain people, make certain that they understand the legacy, enjoy the moment, and make certain that they have a show that they’ll never forget.”

In an interview with Vogue, the “Yeah!” hitmaker promised that R&B will “take the main stage” at his Super Bowl performance. “Not just R&B music, but R&B performance, R&B connection, R&B spirit,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point.”

Who Is Singing The National Anthem At Super Bowl 2024?

Reba McEntire, 68, will sing the national anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl, the NFL announced on January 18.

The country music icon told CBS Mornings that her manager told her about the amazing opportunity. “He said that they wanted me to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl, and I said ‘Oh my gosh. Well, let me think about that,’ ” Reba explained. “And Rex Linn, my boyfriend, who is a huge football fan, he said, ‘Yes, she’ll do it. Absolutely.’ So that’s where we’re at.”

Who Else Is Performing At Super Bowl 2024?

Post Malone, 28, will sing “America the Beautiful” before the game at the 2024 Super Bowl, while Oscar-nominated actress Andra Day, 39, will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

There will also be American Sign Language (ASL) performances during the pre-game and halftime show. Coda actor Daniel Durant, 34, will perform the national anthem, model and dancer Anjel Piñero will perform “America the Beautiful,” and actor and choreographer Shaheem Sanchez, 32, will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and the halftime show, all in ASL.