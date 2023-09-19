Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Kids: Everything To Know About Their Two Boys

View gallery

Rihanna is a singer and entrepreneur most known for her hit songs “Diamonds,” “Umbrella,” & more.

She is a proud mother to two sons.

Although she is not married, she is in a relationship with the father of her children, A$AP Rocky.

The songstress gave birth to her second son on August 3, 2023, per multiple reports.

Rihanna is not only a singer, fashion icon, and businesswoman, but she is also a proud mother! The Fenty Beauty founder has achieved multiple awards for her work as a musician, including nine Grammy Awards. In addition, she has built a beauty and clothing empire and officially became a billionaire in 2021.

Aside from her impressive career, the Barbados native has embraced the title of “Mom” in recent years. She welcomed her first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, just over one year ago and has now expanded her family once more. Riri gave birth to her second son on August 3, 2023, per TMZ. She welcomed both of her bundle of joys with rapper, A$AP Rocky, who she has been dating since 2020. Amid the news of her latest birth, below is everything to know about Rihanna’s adorable sons!

Rihanna’s First Child RZA Athelston Mayers

The Rihanna Navy was ecstatic when Riri announced that she was pregnant with her first child in early 2022. She took to Instagram to confirm the news with an adorable photo of her bare baby bump on February 2 of that year. “how the gang pulled up to black history month,” she captioned the snapshot. The post instantly went viral and has over 18 million likes and counting!

Just days ahead of her IG post, Rihanna and her man took to the streets of New York City and put her baby bump on full display. While out in the Big Apple, the then-expecting momma rocked a hot pink puffer coat and wore it unbuttoned to confirm the news. Later, she gave birth to her first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, on May 13, 2022, as reported by TMZ. Nearly one year later, the brunette beauty covered British Vogue with RZA and A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna posted the first video of baby RZA to TikTok on December 17, 2022. “hacked,” she captioned the clip of her little man making adorable faces. Since then, she has been gushing about the one-year-old nonstop. Most recently, she shared a video of the father and their son via Instagram on July 3, 2023. “my Bajan boyz…🇧🇧,” she captioned the snapshot of them swimming at sunset.

Rihanna’s Second Child Riot Rose Mayers

Less than one year after RZA was born, Rihanna confirmed she was pregnant with her second child amid her Super Bowl Halftime performance on February 12, 2023. At the start of the show, Riri rocked a red ensemble and rubbed her baby bump to announce to the world that her family was grown again! Soon after the impressive performance, one of Riri’s reps confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she was, indeed, expecting.

Just six months after she announced that she was pregnant once more, Rihanna gave birth to her second son on August 3, 2023. Although Rihanna has not revealed an official statement on the birth at this time, sources close to her told TMZ that her son’s name starts with an “R” just like baby RZA! Leading up to her second son’s arrival, Rihanna showed off her bare baby bump while vacationing in Barbados on July 1.

Two months later, Rihanna shared the name of her second child — Riot Rose Mayers — and first-look photos of their son.

What Rihanna Has Said About Motherhood

Rihanna gushes about her pregnancy with baby number two and gives an update on 'R9.' #MetGala pic.twitter.com/sroat528aL — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 2, 2023

It’s no secret that the Savage X Fenty founder loves being a mom, as she has done multiple interviews over the last year about her pregnancies and how she felt about being a first-time mom. While at the Met Gala in May 2023, she told Entertainment Tonight that her second pregnancy was different than her first. “It’s so different from the first one,” she gushed at the time. “Just everything! No cravings, tons of nausea, everything’s different.”

Rihanna also expressed that her second pregnancy left her full of energy. “I’m enjoying it! I feel good… I feel energetic,” she shared. “I’m in love! I’m obsessed and I don’t even feel guilty about it.” Months prior, in February 2023, she also dished to Vogue UK about postpartum life. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” Rihanna told the fashion mag. “There are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far.”

She also opened up about what the first few days were like when they brought home RZA. “Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane,” she added. “You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part.”