Rihanna Leaves Super Bowl With A$AP Rocky & Their Son After Announcing Pregnancy At Halftime Show

Mom’s biggest fan! State Farm Stadium was filled to the brim during Sunday’s Super Bowl game, but Rihanna’s baby boy was kept out of the crowd as his mom took the stage for the Halftime Show. While A$AP Rocky was seen proudly filming RiRi onstage, the pair’s son was nowhere to be seen. However, after the game, the family of three was photographed leaving the game together, with A$AP carrying the nine-month-old in his arms. The special family moment came after Rihanna confirmed that she was pregnant with her second child during the Halftime Show.

RiRi and A$AP welcomed their son in May and have not confirmed his name yet. While mom previously introduced her little guy on TikTok, the Super Bowl was his first public event — and it was quite a special occasion. Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime performance marked the star’s first time on stage in five years (she last performed at the Grammys in 2018). The 13-minute medley featured bits of hits like “Umbrella,” Work,” “Diamonds,” “B**** Better Have My Money,” “Only Girl (In The World)”, and “Wild Thoughts,” among others. The show was sponsored by Apple Music, who shelled out $50 million for the privilege, according to NBC Sports.

The “Umbrella” diva said she was “honored” to be entertaining at Super Bowl LVII during pre-game press conference. “A big part of why it is important for me to do this show, representing for immigrants, representing for my country Barbados,” she shared. “Representing for Black women everywhere.”

She also revealed how her son influenced her decision to take the gig, which she agreed to just three-months post-partum.”“The Super Bowl is one of the big stages in the world, so as scary as that was, because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” she said. “It’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see that.”

RiRi wasn’t the only one who took the stage on Sunday. Chris Stapleton performed the National Anthem, while Babyface sang “America The Beautiful.” Sheryl Lee Ralph gave a stirring performance of “Life Every Voice and Sing.” The Kansas City Chiefs won the game 38-35, beating the Philadelphia Eagles.