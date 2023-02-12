A$AP Rocky Smiles & Supports Rihanna At Super Bowl As She Confirms Pregnancy

A$AP Rocky was a super supportive boyfriend as he enjoyed Rihanna’s performance at the Apple Music Halftime show during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. Rocky, 34, was seen filming her from on the field as she delivered an epic performance and revealed her new pregnancy, and he seemed like he was completely in awe of his girlfriend as she dazzled State Farm Stadium.

The Long Live A$AP rapper was seen taking a quick video of the entire stadium lit up for his girlfriend, and he looked incredibly proud. At one point, he reached his hands in the air and seemed like he was cheering and applauding the amazing concert. He smiled wide as he took it all in. He was rocking a leather jacket with an American flag design and the NFL logo on it, as well as khaki slacks and a trucker hat, as he watched RiRi’s performance.

Rihanna’s epic halftime performance comes at a special time in her life. She and A$AP Rocky recently became first-time parents when they welcomed their son in May, and now they’re expecting another little one. The couple both clearly took to being parents, and they’ve been seen out and about with their baby boy on a few occasions. Rocky seems incredibly happy to be a dad! The “Same Problems” rapper opened up about fatherhood in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in January. “I’m a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I’m playing on, I’m a full dad now,” he said. “You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good, man.”

In the lead-up to the halftime show, Rocky did have so many great things to say about Rihanna’s performance before she took the stage in that interview. “This is incredible. I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there,” he said. “The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative [force] she is, she going to bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

As RiRi got ready for the Super Bowl, a source close to the pair revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the rapper was taking on more parenting duties to give her room to get ready. “Rocky has committed to taking on more of the baby care duties so Rihanna can focus on preparing,” they said. “Rocky couldn’t be more proud of Rihanna for landing the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He knows it’s not a decision she’s taken lightly, but it’s going to be one of the greatest highlights of her life.”

While Rihanna is the main focus of the Super Bowl halftime show, Rocky spent much of the year entertaining fans at concerts of his own, performing at a number of festivals all over the world, with his most recent performance being at Amazon Music Live in December. The “Umbrella” singer joined her boyfriend for a number of his concerts, including her first public outing after she gave birth to their son. It only makes sense that the rapper would be there to support her at her first performance in years.

While Rocky and Rihanna have had so much to celebrate over the last year, and it’s sure that they’ll have even more in 2023, the rapper has been facing a legal issue since last year. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon in August 2022 for an alleged incident that occurred in Hollywood in November 2021. Rocky pleaded not guilty to the charges in August.