A$AP Rocky Calls Being A Dad ‘Heaven’ While Gushing Over Rihanna’s Upcoming Super Bowl Halfime Show

Nearly a year after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky became parents, he’s still basking in the glow of fatherhood. “It’s so unexplainable,” Rocky, 34, said when he spoke with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss his new song “Same Problems,” as well as parenting with Rihanna, 34, and her upcoming Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. “It’s just one of those things,” said the rapper. I’m a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I’m playing on, I’m a full dad now.”

“Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad, because I have a whole [other] perspective,” continued Rocky. “But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can’t even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good, man.”

Rocky also shared his feelings about Rihanna’s Halftime show. “Oh, man. I’m just as excited as you guys, if not more,” he told Lowe. “Yeah, I’m super excited. This is as huge. This is incredible. I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there. It’s just incredible. Especially for both of us, it is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there. But the Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative [force] she is, she going to bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

The conversation included a discussion of “Same Problems,” released on Jan. 18 to coincide with the eighth anniversary of A$AP Yam’s death, who died in 2015 at age 26 from an accidental overdose. “I think I was feeling remorse. I think I was feeling plight,” Rocky told Lowe. “I think I was also feeling a sense of guilt because every time we lose somebody in our community, we all, especially me, have a habit of just saying things like, ‘It’s messed up. It’s wrong. Why do these kind of things happen?’ You ask a bunch of questions, and usually … I never took time out to really understand that I was part of the problem because I was contributing those kind of lyrics and whatnot to songs.”

Like Rihanna, it’s been a minute since Rocky released an album, with his last being 2018’s Testing. Yet, while Rih has been tight-lipped about her new album, Rocky says his follow-up is done. “It’s finished, and we just putting the finishing touches on it,” he said. “It’s coming for sure. … The new stuff is me being vulnerable, and it’s just no filter, and just where I’m at, at my stage. My age and how I see things, my peers, the younger kids, the older cats, it’s just my perspective.”