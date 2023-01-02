How Rihanna Plans To Involve Son, 7 Months, In Her 1st Super Bowl Performance

Rihanna plans to have her 7-month-old son, whom she shares with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, at her Super Bowl performance on Feb. 12. “This Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and she wouldn’t have her son miss it for the world,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY of the superstar’s family plans for the big day, which is taking place in Glendale, Arizona at the State Farm Stadium. It was announced Rihanna would making her debut at the major NFL event back in September when she posted a photo of her holding a football.

Although her son — who’s name she has yet to announce — is just a baby, the “Rude Boy” singer is already looking at options to ensure he’s safe at the show. “She knows it’s going to be loud so she’s thinking that either she’ll have him wear noise-canceling headphones for babies or her family, many of which are also coming, will enjoy the show from a skybox or some type of club seating,” the insider explained.

Of course, her boyfriend A$AP Rocky — née Rakeem Mayers — will also be on hand to take care of their son and support his leading lady! The duo linked up again romantically in 2020 after seemingly having a relationship in 2013 (at the time, Rihanna appeared in his video for “Fashion Killa”). The pair announced they were expecting their first child in Jan. 2022 as Rihanna happily posed for photographers and showed off her growing bump!

“She wouldn’t have her son miss that for the world. Rocky has been extremely supportive and although she’s a little nervous about the whole thing, he’s helped her by being by her side and by reassuring her. Everybody knows she’s going to crush it,” they shared.

Rihanna gave birth to her first child in May, and has kept him under wraps until fairly recently when he made his social media debut on her TikTok account on Dec. 17, 2022. Her son looked just like his gorgeous mom as he mischievously smiled for the camera and tried to take his mommy’s phone!

While being a mom has been a priority for the Savage X Fenty founder this past few months, she’s ready to get back to work mode with her upcoming performance — with a second source saying she’s been “so involved” with the show, which will undoubtedly be epic. “She is going to be going into overdrive with this. She is determined to knock it out of the park with her performance and the entire show and is involved in every aspect of this, from the clothes to be worn by dancers to the lighting and sound to everything,” the second insider spilled, going on to compare her level of commitment to her annual Savage X Fenty fashion show that streams on Prime Video.

“She is approaching this with the same level of perfectionism that she does with her Savage Fenty X show, which, as everyone knows, is insanely well-produced. Of course, ASAP is helping her with ideas but most importantly he is going to be doing overdrive on the daddy duties in the coming months, beings the Super Bowl is now less than two months away,” they also said.