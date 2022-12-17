Rihanna’s Son, 7 Mos., Seen For 1st Time In New TikTok Posted By Proud Mom: Watch

Rihanna has shared the first-ever look of her baby with and A$AP Rocky! The pop icon, 34, made her TikTok debut with a look at the adorable 7-month-old as he giggled and made a funny face at the camera in the clip posted on Saturday, Dec. 17. He then squealed and yawned in his car seat as he stayed cozy with a brown sherpa blanket and tried to grab the phone — seemingly to eat it!

“You trying to get mummy’s phone? Oh wow…oh wow,” she asked him after exclaiming “Ooh!” Her little boy — who’s name has yet to be confirmed — looked so much like Rihanna. The caption hilariously just read, “Hacked” (by the baby, of course!).

The news of their pregnancy was first revealed to the public when photos surfaced on January 31 of a very pregnant Rihanna and A$AP out in New York City. The singer had her bare baby bump on full display underneath a pink coat, which was buttoned only at the top, as the duo strolled around Harlem. The adorable couple had obviously been keeping the happy news a secret for quite some time!

Days later, the A-list couple — who have been dating for two years — dished on how it was a challenge to keep the pregnancy from their closest friends. “They’re around me, they know my habits. They’re like, ‘You don’t want something to drink? You’re not smoking?'” Rihanna explained during an interview with E! “And I’m eating all the things I’m not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I’m all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well.”

Once the word was out, Rihanna flaunted her growing baby belly in the most fabulous ensembles while in public. As fans couldn’t get enough of the pop diva’s pregnant pageantry at the time. a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife why Rihanna wasn’t planning on covering up anytime soon.

“Rihanna is loving every moment of her pregnancy and she plans on continuing to show off her bump whenever she pleases. Rihanna has been waiting for months to share the big news and she’s relishing in whatever avenue she sees fit,” the insider explained. “She is a fashion icon and she thinks showing off her pregnant stomach is one of the most beautiful things she can do as a mom to be. Rihanna isn’t afraid of showing it all off proudly”