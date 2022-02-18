Rihanna Dresses Up Her Baby Bump With Body Jewelry As She Reveals Bare Belly In Open Coat

Rihanna looked fabulous when she showed off her bare baby bump & decorated it with gold body jewelry while out in NYC.

Rihanna, 33, has been slaying her maternity style and her latest look was amazing. Rihanna was out in New York City on Feb. 17, when she put her bare baby bump on full display. She rocked an animal print fleece and kept it unbuttoned, revealing her bump which was decorated with layers of gold body jewelry.

RiRi threw on an oversized baggy brown fleece jacket covered in a cheetah print with just the top buttons close. She left the rest open to reveal her bump which was covered in jewels and she paired the jacket with baggy black sweatpants.

As for her accessories, she threw on a pair of furry Saint Laurent Roy Mink Fur & Leather Mules and a black R13 Baseball Hat. She opted out of any makeup and kept her black hair down in loose waves.

Rihanna has been on a roll with her outfits and just a day ago, she celebrated her cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, launching at Ulta when she posted photos of herself smiling while holding massive shopping bags filled with her products. She rocked a skintight black unitard with an oversized, massive brown quilted coat on top and she tied her look together with pointed-toe black boots.

One of our favorite recent outfits from Rihanna though is without a doubt her iconic $15,000 Saint Laurent heart-shaped fur coat that she wore to dinner at Nobu Malibu on Feb. 15. She originally wore the coat back in 2016, but this time she wore the bright red fur coat on top of a Chicago Bulls jersey.

She chose to keep the jacket unzipped and styled it with a pair of baggy brown Vetements Metal Patch Logo Joggers with patches down the leg. Rihanna accessorized her look with diamond necklaces, strappy white sandals, and gorgeous curls.