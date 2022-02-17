Beauty

Rihanna Is All Smiles As She Finally Confirms Fenty Products Are Coming To ULTA

Rihanna fans rejoice – her highly coveted brand, Fenty Beauty, is officially coming to Ulta & she celebrated by smiling from ear to ear with shopping bags full of products.

It’s official – Fenty Beauty is coming to Ulta! Rihanna, 33, announced that her cosmetics brand is launching at Ulta on March 6 and she celebrated by posting photos of herself smiling while holding massive shopping bags filled with her products.

Rihanna posted a photo wearing a skintight black unitard with an oversized, massive brown quilted coat on top. She topped her look off with pointed-toe black boots and captioned the photo, “bout to be in my ULTA bag!! Dats right, I can finally confirm that @fentybeauty is officially joining the @ultabeauty fam!! March 6th”

While Fenty Beauty is currently being sold on the brand’s own website, as well as Sephora, it will now be joining the Ulta team and will be distributed to over 1,300 stores and Ulta.com. The best part is, the entire Fenty Beauty line range will be sold at Ulta – not just exclusive products.

Rihanna gushed about working with the company, “I created Fenty Beauty with a global vision in mind, and that vision transcends everything from our shade ranges and products to where and how people can shop the brand. I want everyone to truly be included and Ulta Beauty’s amazing community shares the same passion for beauty that I do.”

Meanwhile, Monica Arnaudo, Chief Merchandising Office of Ulta Beauty, raved, “We are thrilled to welcome the iconic Fenty Beauty to the Ulta Beauty family. Rihanna has creatively developed and meticulously nurtured one of the most loved, inspirational beauty brands in today’s market. Our guests have kept Fenty Beauty at the top of their wish lists and we can’t wait for them to discover these beloved products at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide.”