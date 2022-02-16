Rihanna Rewears Her Iconic $15k YSL Red Heart-Shaped Coat Over Baby Bump With Sweats

Rihanna looked fabulous when she rewore her furry, $15,000 YSL heart jacket while out to dinner at Nobu Malibu.

Rihanna’s pregnancy style has been nothing short of perfect and she proved that when she stepped out to dinner at Nobu Malibu on Feb. 15. The 33-year-old opted to rewear her iconic $15,000 Saint Laurent heart-shaped fur coat which she originally wore back in 2016.

Rihanna rocked the bright red fur coat on top of a Chicago Bulls jersey. She chose to keep the jacket unzipped and styled it with a pair of baggy brown sweatpants with patches down the leg. She accessorized her look with diamond necklaces, strappy white sandals, and gorgeous curls.

Rihanna first wore the coat completely zipped up back in 2016 in NYC. Back then, she styled the furry jacket with a pair of super-short distressed denim shorts, a black Bathory Heavy Metal Embroidered Cap, and a pair of Dsquared2 Riri Snakeskin Lace-Up Sandals.

Rihanna’s pregnancy outfits have been amazing lately and just the other day she showed off her bump in a completely sheer blouse to celebrate the Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl.

She rocked the team’s colors when she put her baby bump on full display in a see-through blue button-down shirt with two graphic pockets on either side of her chest and styled it with a plunging lacy blue bra underneath.

On top of her blouse, she wore an oversized navy blue Balenciaga Faux-Fur Trimmed Bomber Jacket with a bright yellow fur-trimmed hood and she styled the shirt with a pair of low-rise, baggy gray straight leg jeans. As for her accessories, she rocked a tight blue headscarf, white rectangle sunglasses, a large gold medallion chain necklace, and pointed-toe white pumps.