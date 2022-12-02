Rihanna Sparkles In Silver Outfit While Attending ASAP Rocky’s Miami Performance: Photos

The songstress dazzled during the night out in Miami. She looked effortlessly cool in all metallic duds.

December 2, 2022 9:51AM EST
Rihanna
Image Credit: STARTHESTAR / SplashNews.com

Shine bright like a diamond! Rihanna was in full fashionista mode while in Miami for ASAP Rocky’s VIP performance at Story nightclub on Thursday, Dec. 1. The “Umbrella” singer, 34, looked like a real diva as she sauntered out of the nightclub wearing silver sparkles from head to toe.

Rihanna
Rihanna stunned in all silver during a night out in Miami on Dec. 1, 2022. (STARTHESTAR / SplashNews.com)

RiRi dazzled in the shirt, pants, and stilettos combo, which almost gave off a glammed-up slumber party vibe. The new mom, who welcomed a son in May, threw on a silver sequined long-sleeve button-up, which she wore with just one button secured to reveal her taut abs and a hint of a sparkling bra underneath. Below, she had on baggy pants which were a swirl of shimmering silver, black, and white.

Rihanna really gave it her all with her accessories, adding a velvet handbag with quilted rhinestone details and a chunky diamond necklace. Strappy silver stilettos matched the metallic vibe. Though it was well past sundown, the star popped on a pair of wraparound sunglasses.

Rihanna
The pop star had her hair in long ringlets and wore chocolate lip gloss. (LCD / SplashNews.com)

The “Diamonds” songstress’s hair and makeup was fit for a fun night out. She had her hair in long ringlets which swept past her elbows and painted her lips a glossy chocolate tint. A short, tangerine manicure and white toenails were the last details of her beauty look.

Rihanna definitely seemed like a supportive partner at the show. It seems that things couldn’t be going any better for the couple. Just last week they were seen packing on the PDA during a reggae festival in her native Barbados. And insiders say that the pair is already eager to grow their family.

“Rihanna always dreamed of being a mom and she takes a lot of pride in it.,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on Nov. 11. “She would love to have more children with A$AP in the future.”

They went on, “Rihanna and A$AP are so in love and have the best time together. They are also a great team when it comes to being parents to their baby boy.”

