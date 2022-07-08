Rihanna Tries To Blend In Wearing Sweats At Rolling Loud Portugal To Cheer On ASAP Rocky: Watch

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Rihanna gave some eagle-eyed fans a treat when she appeared at her baby daddy A$AP Rocky’s show incognito — but wasn’t undercover enough to stop from being spotted! The “Umbrella” singer, 34, tried to blend in with the crowd at the Rolling Loud concert in Portugal on July 7 when an attendee recognized the global icon (who wouldn’t!) and began filming. In the viral clip (below), Rihanna, who welcomed a son with A$AP in May, rocks a head wrap and an oversized jersey with matching pants as she gives a slight wave to the onlookers.

The concert outing follows Rihanna’s first public appearance after giving birth, which took place at A$AP’s show in England just a week prior. At the Wireless Fest in London, the Barbadian songstress was captured on video by another fan as she was escorted by security to get a closer view of her boyfriend’s performance. The clip showed Rihanna wearing an all-black ensemble consisting of leggings and a black puffy jacket.

Meanwhile, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Rihanna and A$AP are going from strength to strength following the arrival of their first child together on May 13. “Rihanna has seen whole different side of Rocky that she’s never known. She’s fallen even more in love with him since they welcomed their son into this world and she cherishes every moment of seeing Rocky and their son bonding,” the insider stated.

Another source noted that the rapper has been a tremendous support system for his girlfriend and their child. “Rocky’s been everything,” the insider said. “She’s told her friends that she can’t imagine doing this with anyone but him by his side, he’s just so supportive and loving. Seeing him hold their son make her love him in a whole new way.”

Rihanna and A$AP began dating in 2020 after being friends for many years. The couple announced their pregnancy on Jan. 31 after they strolled through the Big Apple together showing off her baby bump, which was captured in a fabulous photo shoot.