A$AP Rocky Taking On More ‘Baby Duties’ As Rihanna Prepares For Super Bowl Halftime Show (EXCLUSIVE)

Rihanna, 34, officially announced that she will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime via Instagram on Sept. 25, and as a result, A$AP Rocky, 34, is taking on more parenting duties an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Rocky has committed to taking on more of the baby care duties so Rihanna can focus on preparing. He knows she’s nervous, but he isn’t concerned one bit because he knows she’s going to crush it,” the source said. The celebrity couple welcomed their first child together on May 13, according to TMZ.

The pal also shared that the “Fashion Killa” rapper is very excited about Riri’s performance. “Rocky couldn’t be more proud of Rihanna for landing the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He knows it’s not a decision she’s taken lightly, but it’s going to be one of the greatest highlights of her life,” they said. “Rocky has seen Rihanna transition into motherhood this past year and how she’s handling it all like a boss. He really can’t believe she’s taking on such a huge project less than a year after they had their son. But he’s confident that if anybody can do it, Rihanna can.”

And when it came to talking details about Rihanna’s performance, the source gave us a little clue. “Rocky will absolutely be in attendance, and he wouldn’t miss it for the world. They’re talking about some type of inclusion but really are focused on keeping everything under wraps,” the pal revealed. The news of A$AP’s fatherly duties comes just days after the songstress told TMZ that her man might just perform with her in February. The reporter asked, “Could it be A$AP? Come on Rihanna I gotta know!”, to which Rihanna responded, “Maybe girl.”

The “Diamonds” singer also revealed that she is feeling a bit jittery ahead of her milestone performance. “I’m nervous!”, she said before adding, “But I’m excited!” And she is not the only one feeling the anticipation, as her fans have taken to the comments of her Instagram post of an NFL football to share their reactions. “Letsssssss GO!!!!!!” one follower wrote, while another said, “Super bowl baby! Let’s goooo!”

Many celebrities also chimed in sharing their support for Rihanna’s accomplishment. Bravo’s Andy Cohen wrote, “Holy Sh*t. Finally some good news, while singer Katy Perry added, “hell yeah.” Even RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais couldn’t help but add, “I’m here for it!!!!!!” The 34-year-old’s performance is set to come six years after a music hiatus, but soon more music could be coming as she has been spotted at recording studios multiple times in recent months.