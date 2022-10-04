Rihanna Breaks Silence On Super Bowl Half Time Show & Teases A$AP Rocky Performance

Rihanna, 34, was spotted grocery shopping in Los Angeles on Oct. 4, and finally had some words to say about her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance! When a TMZ reporter asked the “Work” singer how she felt about the upcoming milestone performance Riri did not hold back (watch the video HERE). “I’m nervous!”, she said before adding, “But I’m excited!” The interviewer then tried to pry who could be performing alongside the Grammy-winner and at first, Rihanna just shrugged and tossed up the peace sign. But when the reporter said, “Could it be A$AP [Rocky]? Come on Rihanna I gotta know!”, she finally gave them a little hint. “Maybe girl,” the songstress concluded coyly.

Riri’s comments about the performance come just over a week after the Fenty Beauty founder officially announced she is taking the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl. On Sept. 25, Rihanna took to Instagram and posted a photo of just her hand holding up an NFL football and captioned the post with just a single period. That same day, Super Bowl Halftime producers Roc Nation and the NFL confirmed the news via Twitter. “Let’s GO – @Rihanna @NFL #SBLVII @AppleMusic @NFLonFOx”, Roc Nation tweeted. The NFL also reshared the tweet.

Since then Rihanna’s fans have been highly anticipating the performance, which is set to come after the singer has not released any new music in six years. Her last album, Anti, was released in 2016 and followed up her 2012 album, Unapologetic. On July 29, a source close to the star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that new music is on hold – for now – as the singer focuses on her new family. Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together on May 13, which was first reported by TMZ.

“Rihanna has total control over when she releases her music, she’s not in a position that a lot of artists get in where the label is pressuring her [she runs her own imprint under Roc Nation] she calls the shots and she’s very clear that until she feels ready nothing is coming out,” the insider told us in July. But now that she is performing at the major event in Feb. 2023, new music could possibly drop in celebration of the performance, after all, she has been spotted with her boyfriend numerous times at recording studios across the US.

When she is not grocery shopping or prepping for the Super Bowl show, the entrepreneur is busy running her billion dollar empire. She founded her beauty company, Fenty Beauty, in Sept. 2017, and has since become a billionaire as a result. Since then she has also launched Fenty Skin, a line dedicated to skincare. Both of her lines carry everything from foundation, lipstick, face masks, to body cream.