How A$AP Rocky Is Supporting Rihanna As She Prepares For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna‘s boyfriend ASAP Rocky clearly treats her like she is the ONLY girl in the world! On Sept. 24, the 34-year-old Fenty Beauty founder — who gave birth to a son in May 2022 with ASAP — announced that she’s headlining the halftime show for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII. And although the big game doesn’t happen until Feb. 23, 2023, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that ASAP, 33, has already been helping to make sure that she has everything she needs for when she touches down on that stage!

“ASAP has been so supportive of her in helping her to make the decision to do this,” a source close to Rihanna told us. “He has been her biggest fan through this whole process and he will continue to be.” According to the source, Rihanna — who hasn’t performed publicly since her performance at the Grammy Awards in 2018 — “is feeling great” about her upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance. “She just wants to be flawless because Rihanna is a perfectionist,” the insider added.

As fans of the dynamic duo know, Rihanna and ASAP both have a ton of family members who live in Barbados, which is where the “Diamonds” singer lived prior to becoming an international superstar. Prior to giving birth to their son, who was born on May 13, Rihanna and ASAP traveled to Barbados, where she proudly showed off her baby bump in a bikini. But now it seems that Rihanna is flying the family to see her take the stage in February, as the insider said, “Rihanna plans on flying her family out from Barbados for this, as well as some of ASAP’s family. Everyone is so proud of what she’s accomplished.”

A second source told HollywoodLife details about Rihanna’s performance, which includes how involved in it she already is. “They’re in the very early planning stages and she wants to make sure everything is perfect and that her vision is carried out with every single detail,” the insider told us. As the preparations are underway they also said that ASAP has been doing anything he can to alleviate Rihanna’s stress. “Rocky has been a huge support system and told her that he plans on helping however he can,” the source revealed. “Whether that be to watch the baby day and night so she can rehearse, he let her know that he’s got her back.”