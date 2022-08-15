Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Bring Newborn Son On Private Jet For Trip To L.A.: Photos

The couple was seen stepping off of their flight to Los Angeles, as a security person carried their newborn son to their car.

August 15, 2022 10:41AM EDT
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna and rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky deplane their private jet with their newborn as they return to Los Angeles. A bodyguard carefully carries the baby in a car seat before A$AP, who wears a brown flannel top and blue straight jeans, hops off the flight with Rihanna in tow.
Image Credit: NYP / BACKGRID

Family trip! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky deplaned in Los Angeles with their newborn son on Sunday, August 14. The couple were both very low-key as they were seen walking down the steps from their private jet to a black van. Both of the musical superstars were dressed pretty casually, and a bodyguard held their son in a car seat before taking him down to the car.

Rihanna rocked a black outfit while heading out of the plane. (NYP / BACKGRID)

The “Work” singer was dressed in a black sweatshirt and sweatpants, as she held a large brown bag on her shoulder. Rihanna, 34, also hid her face with a black baseball cap, but her signature long, black hair could be seen down the sides. She seemed like she was watching her step as she deboarded the flight.

Meanwhile Rocky, 33, sported a brown flannel and baggy jeans. Like his girlfriend, the “Praise The Lord” rapper rocked a Yankee cap, which kept his face hidden. It also looked like he accessorized with a gold chain necklace. While the couple’s son wasn’t pictured, he was reportedly carried by a security guard, and was probably given a ride with his parents.

Rocky sported a flannel while heading to the ride. (NYP / BACKGRID)

Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their first child back in May, and they seem to both be loving parenthood. A couple of months after their son was born, a source close to the Loud singer revealed that she’s turned her attention from her long-awaited ninth album to being a mom. “Right now, her focus is on soaking up the blessing of being a new mom and bonding as a little family with Rocky. He’s been such an incredible partner, he’s busy with shows and getting his album ready but if he’s not working, he’s by her side,” they said.

Even though the couple are clearly loving being parents, they’ve still found time to go on romantic date nights together. Most recently, the pair were seen holding hands as they stepped out for an evening together in New York City, with RiRi rocking a tiny black dress.

