Rihanna Stuns In LBD For Date Night With A$AP Rocky 3 Months After Giving Birth

Rihanna looked beyond amazing when she stepped out for a late night dinner with her partner, A$AP Rocky, in New York City on Aug. 11. The new mom, who gave birth to the pair’s first child in May, rocked a tiny black dress for the outing. She paired the ensemble with an oversized button down, which she left open to show off her flirty frock underneath.

RiRi completed her look with black heels that strapped halfway up her calves. Her hair was long and straight, clipped back at the top into a half ponytail. Meanwhile, A$AP kept it casual in a pair of oversized pants, and he wore sunglasses, despite it being nighttime when the two were photographed.

While Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been keeping their baby boy out of the spotlight since his birth, they’ve been out and about quite a bit themselves in recent weeks. Earlier this month, they were photographed on two late night dates in New York City. They have yet to publicly comment on the birth of their son, and have not shared his name or a photograph at this time.

Rihanna and A$AP were friends for years before they got together romantically at the beginning of 2020. The coronavirus lockdown allowed them to begin their relationship away from the public eye. They spent summer 2020 on a United States road trip, and eventually went public with their romance by the end of the year. At the end of January 2022, they confirmed that they were expecting their first child together with a maternity photo shoot on the streets of NYC.

During Rihanna’s pregnancy, she did not shy away from being photographed in sexy maternity looks. Her bare baby bump was on full display on a number of occasions, and she fully embraced her changing body. In fact, just days before Rihanna gave birth, she was out and about. Now, she and A$AP have a sure-to-be adorable little one at home!