Rihanna Stuns In LBD For Date Night With A$AP Rocky 3 Months After Giving Birth

Date night! Less than three months after welcoming a baby, Rihanna hit the town in NYC while wearing a little black dress with A$AP Rocky.

By:
August 12, 2022 7:50AM EDT
rihanna sap rocky
View gallery
West Hollywood, CA - Rihanna & boyfriend ASAP Rocky leave celeb hot spot Delilah’s in the wee hours of the morning in West Hollywood. They left the hot spot around 3:30 am. The two got into her SUV together. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
**SET NOW NON-EXCLUSIVE** Rihanna and A$AP Rocky step out for dinner looking amazing in New York City, NY, USA. Pictured: Asap Rocky,Rihanna Ref: SPL5332143 120822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Mommy and Daddy need a break! Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are spotted enjoying a 4 am stroll without their new bundle of joy. The two enjoyed a detour through the park by the water in New York.Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP RockyBACKGRID USA 7 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: PapCulture / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Rihanna looked beyond amazing when she stepped out for a late night dinner with her partner, A$AP Rocky, in New York City on Aug. 11. The new mom, who gave birth to the pair’s first child in May, rocked a tiny black dress for the outing. She paired the ensemble with an oversized button down, which she left open to show off her flirty frock underneath.

rihanna aspa rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky out in NYC. (WavyPeter / SplashNews.com)

RiRi completed her look with black heels that strapped halfway up her calves. Her hair was long and straight, clipped back at the top into a half ponytail. Meanwhile, A$AP kept it casual in a pair of oversized pants, and he wore sunglasses, despite it being nighttime when the two were photographed.

While Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been keeping their baby boy out of the spotlight since his birth, they’ve been out and about quite a bit themselves in recent weeks. Earlier this month, they were photographed on two late night dates in New York City. They have yet to publicly comment on the birth of their son, and have not shared his name or a photograph at this time.

rihanna asap rocky
Rihanna out in a little black dress after giving birth. (WavyPeter / SplashNews.com)

Rihanna and A$AP were friends for years before they got together romantically at the beginning of 2020. The coronavirus lockdown allowed them to begin their relationship away from the public eye. They spent summer 2020 on a United States road trip, and eventually went public with their romance by the end of the year. At the end of January 2022, they confirmed that they were expecting their first child together with a maternity photo shoot on the streets of NYC.

During Rihanna’s pregnancy, she did not shy away from being photographed in sexy maternity looks. Her bare baby bump was on full display on a number of occasions, and she fully embraced her changing body. In fact, just days before Rihanna gave birth, she was out and about. Now, she and A$AP have a sure-to-be adorable little one at home!

More From Our Partners

ad