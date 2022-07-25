Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Leave Their Baby, 2 Months, At Home For A Sexy Date Night In NYC

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, looked like the cool parents when they stepped out for a date night along together on July 24. The singer and rapper left their newborn son at home as they held hands and showed off stylish outfits during the New York City outing, which led them to a restaurant where they enjoyed dinner. Both stars kept their heads down and covered their eyes with sunglasses as they walked by cameras.

Rihanna’s outfit included a navy blue satin corset under a black leather jacket and matching leggings and heels while Rocky went with a white ringer tee with a blue lining under a navy blue blazer, matching shorts, and black and white sneakers. The “Unfaithful” crooner also had her long curly hair down with her look and carried a black purse. Her makeup included a dark peach-toned lipstick that went perfectly with her overall outfit.

Rihanna and Rocky’s latest date comes just over two months since they welcomed their first child together. The doting mom and dad have been very private about their new little one, who is a boy, and are “not quite ready” to show him off to the public. “Rihanna is not quite ready to debut her baby to the world just yet,” a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s still very young and she’s still managing the transition to motherhood.”

“Rihanna is extremely protective of her baby, and she’s only let a select group of close friends and family meet him,” the source continued. “With a few exceptions, Rihanna hasn’t been the type to share much of her personal life on social media. She is learning and taking each day as it comes but is devoted to being the best mom she can be. This is the most important time of her life and she’s taking it very seriously.”

Rihanna’s own experience with pregnancy has also seemed to lead to her new maternity clothing line. A different source recently told us that she’s been working on clothes for pregnant women to sell on her Savage X Fenty label. “Rihanna has been working on creating a line of maternity wear for women under her Savage X Fenty line,” the source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “During her pregnancy, she was told that she was such a huge inspiration by so many women for breaking the mold on what is acceptable to wear that she was really moved by this. She has featured pregnant models in her Fenty ads so many times and she wants to redefine how pregnant women are viewed by creating a brand that will allow them to still feel sexy and beautiful during pregnancy.”