Rihanna Launching Her Own Line Of Maternity Wear Under Her Savage X Fenty Label

Rihanna has a new baby on the way, and it’s not her long-awaited album. The 34-year-old new mom has a maternity wear line in the works, according to HollywoodLife sources. “Rihanna has been working on creating a line of maternity wear for women under her Savage X Fenty line,” a source close to the “Work” singer revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “During her pregnancy, she was told that she was such a huge inspiration by so many women for breaking the mold on what is acceptable to wear that she was really moved by this. She has featured pregnant models in her Fenty ads so many times and she wants to redefine how pregnant women are viewed by creating a brand that will allow them to still feel sexy and beautiful during pregnancy,” they added.

Rihanna, who gave birth to a baby boy with partner A$AP Rocky, 33, on May 13, became a trailblazer in maternity fashion during her pregnancy due to her bold and fresh take on maternity clothes. For instance, when Rihanna announced she was expecting, she showed off her bare baby bump in a fashionable ensemble of low-rise jeans and a pink coat that was only buttoned at the top, giving a full glimpse of her growing baby belly. Adding an extra flare to her fit, she wore layers of colorful jewels that rested on top of her stomach to showcase her bump even further. One strand of pearls flowed over her bump.

The Barbados native spent the remainder of her pregnancy absolutely slaying the maternity fashion game, rocking crop tops, several bra and pants combos, skin-tight dresses, and even full lingerie outfits. “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” Rihanna told Vogue for her May cover shoot while speaking about her pregnancy wardrobe. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy? When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.'”

Now, Rihanna hopes to inspire women to wear what they please by coming out with her new line. “She feels so grateful that she was able to break a lot of the molds in terms of maternity fashion during her pregnancy,” another source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “One thing Rihanna knows is that everybody is different, and you have to style yourself with what fits your body type. But of course, she sees it as an honor that she’s considered at the forefront of maternity fashion.”

There is no timeline for when to expect the maternity line, just as there’s no certain timeframe for when fans will get to see the Fenty Beauty founder’s newborn. A source within Rihanna’s circle confirmed to HollywoodLife what many suspected: she’s just not ready to show her son off to the world. “Rihanna is not quite ready to debut her baby to the world just yet. He’s still very young and she’s still managing the transition to motherhood,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HL. “Rihanna is extremely protective of her baby, and she’s only let a select group of close friends and family meet him,” the source added. “With a few exceptions, Rihanna hasn’t been the type to share much of her personal life on social media. She is learning and taking each day as it comes but is devoted to being the best mom she can be. This is the most important time of her life and she’s taking it very seriously.”